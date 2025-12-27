ALOR SETAR, Dec 27 — Youth and Sports Minister Dr Mohammed Tauffq Johari has called on the youth to remain physically and mentally active, as this is essential for developing strong principles and becoming capable individuals.

He said they must also prepare themselves to shoulder greater responsibilities, including the prospect of becoming the nation’s future leaders.

“We want to prepare our youth not merely to go about their daily lives, but more importantly, to be youth who can and will shoulder greater responsibilities in the future.

“Leaders come and go, but youth—young people—should not stop here; their development is continuous, filled with programmes that build their personal character and identity,” he told reporters last night, after flagging off a run in conjunction with the Kedah State Youth Aspiration Day 2025, at the Kedah State Museum grounds.

He added that the programme, organised by the Kedah State 4B Youth Movement, is a key platform for young people to express their aspirations and inspirations.

“Programmes like this need continuity, as these associations act as a bridge between the government and grassroots youth. We do not want to merely implement policies and laws that are not felt by the youth themselves,” he said. — Bernama