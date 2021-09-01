Phase One delivery: Tuck into these Johor eats like 'mee bandung', laksa Johor and 'kacang pool' from PJ Section 6's Kecur

If you miss Johor, try Kecur's 'mee bandung' that has a spicy beef broth you cannot stop eating with the yellow noodles — Pictures by Lee Khang Yi

PETALING JAYA, Sept 1 — If you're missing a taste of Malay eats from Johor, hit up Kecur to satisfy your cravings. Previously at Sungai Penchala, they now operate from home at Section 6, Petaling Jaya where you can pick up your food order or get it delivered.

On a daily basis, there's mee bandung, laksa Johor, nasi ambeng and kacang pool. If you prefer something Western, there's Hainan chicken chop. You can also have a green curry chicken chop, a spin on the classic dish. For the weekends, depending on availability, there's lontong, lontong darat and soto ayam that can be pre-ordered.

I'm a noodle person so I found comfort in their mee bandung (RM10). The highlight is the flavourful beef broth laced with aromatic shrimp paste.

You get a hit of spiciness from the chillies and tender pieces of beef complete the whole slurp worthy experience. Enjoy it with springy yellow noodles, a fried egg with an oozing centre and green mustard vegetables.

If you love laksa Johor (RM10), this version is served with a thick sauce made from ikan tenggiri. Unlike other versions I have tried, this one has a deeper spicier edge.

Since the sauce is so thick, you can eat it like the Johoreans do.... with your hands. It's beautifully presented too with the daun kesom, sliced onions, basil leaves, cucumber, preserved white radish and bean sprouts. Mix in the sambal belacan with your laksa for a spicier bite.

For me, kacang pool (RM7) is the perfect accompaniment for these noodles. You get minced beef and creamy fava beans cooked with spices and served with crunchy green chillies and onions that go so well with a piece of fluffy toasted bread. There's also a bonus sunny side up egg for additional protein.

Use your fingers to eat this laksa Johor with its thick sauce made from 'ikan tenggiri' (left). 'Kacang pool' is the ultimate comfort food with the minced beef and fava beans paired with fluffy bread and fried egg (right)

As portions aren't too big, you can enjoy a selection of these dishes on your own or share it with someone.

I've not managed to try their weekend specials but I've heard great things about their lontong especially the dry version. Even their soto ayam is apparently very good. As the lontong is only made from a particular banana leaf, it's not available all the time. Just contact them before the weekend to check if they have it and pre order.

Currently there are no plans to reopen the restaurant for dine-in so they will still be offering delivery from home.

Your takeaways are all neatly packed and delivered to your doorstep

Even though the food is available every day, to avoid disappointment on certain items being unavailable, it's best to book ahead one day in advance.

They can easily arrange for a third party delivery company to send over the food provided you pay for the charges.

Kecur, Section 6, Petaling Jaya. Open daily: 8.30am to 8.30pm. You can WhatsApp +06012-665 6790 to place an order, preferably a day before. Instagram: @Kecurr Facebook: @Kecurrr