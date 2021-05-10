MCO takeaway: Saleem's excellent 'mee goreng' is back in Bangsar after a long break

Saleem's 'mee goreng' is excellent where each strand of noodle is coated with the fragrant chilli sauce and served with fritters, beancurd and chopped green chillies. — Pictures by Lee Khang Yi

Subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates on news you need to know.

KUALA LUMPUR, May 10 — Last year, Dewan Bandaraya KL demolished the Lucky Garden food stalls in order to build a better one for the vendors and customers.

However, the work seems to have stalled leaving many vendors in limbo. One such stall owner is Navvirusaleem bin Ibrahim who runs Saleem's stall. Previously he had decided to wait for the renovations to be completed instead of relocating his business.

Unable to wait any longer, he has opened up his own stall opposite Restoran Sin Lai Ping. You can order and take away the food.

The menu is simple. Just fried noodles with a choice of mee, beehoon, kuey teow or Maggi mee. There's also mee rebus and rojak. Each item is RM6. If you add extra sotong, it's an extra RM4.

Zoom in on his mee goreng as it's one of the best in the Klang Valley. It's drier than other plates but it's packed with deliciousness.

If you want gravy, zoom in on the 'mee rebus' that is served with a thick, delicious sauce made with ground nuts, prawns and potatoes

The secret to the fried noodles is Saleem's own made sauce using chilli boh and a mix of herbs such as lemongrass, galangal, garlic and ginger.

The plate of mee goreng is incredibly satisfying with the fritters and sliced beancurd puffs with slightly charred edges. You also have crunchy fresh green chillies garnishing the noodles that give it a spicy kick. Just squeeze the cut lime to give it a slight tanginess.

Equally good is the mee rebus. Here boiled noodles is paired with a thick, reddish sauce made with ground nuts, potatoes and prawns. It's hard to not slurp as each strand is coated with the tasty sauce.

If vegetables is preferred versus carbohydrates, try the 'rojak' with the thick nutty sauce.

It comes with prawn fritters, hard boiled egg, bean curd and kuih kelapa or coconut fritters. I had added sotong too. What I loved about that was how well it is prepared. It's tender but with just a slight bite.

If you're looking for something with vegetables like yam bean and cucumber, you have their rojak. The shredded vegetables, fritters, kuih kelapa and bean curd will be drenched in a thick, nutty sauce. The sauce is mild but the use of nuts gives it a lovely creamy texture.

Your takeaway is packed in boxes with the gravy placed in plastic bags.

For the upcoming Hari Raya celebrations, the stall will be taking a break for two days.

Saleem's Stall opposite Restoran Sin Lai Ping, Lorong Ara Kiri 3, Lucky Garden, Bangsar, Kuala Lumpur. Open: 7.30am to 4.30pm. (Monday to Saturday). Tel:012-3998673. Closed on Sunday and public holidays.