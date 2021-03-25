Where are the world’s most vegetarian-friendly cities?

London takes top place in the ‘Vegetarian Cities Index’ drawn up by Nestpick. — Photographie DisobeyArt/Shutterstock pic via ETX Studio

LONDON, March 25 — Which global cities are the most friendly for non-meat eaters? London tops the list of a new ranking of the top 75 cities for vegetarians, followed by Berlin and Munich.

The Nestpick platform has drawn up a “Vegetarian Cities Index” of the 75 most vegetarian-friendly cities in the world, looking at factors like veggie-friendly restaurants, vegetarian festivals and events, and the local affordability of fruit, vegetables and plant-based protein.

The British capital tops the list with a score of 100 out of 100. It is followed closely by the German cities of Berlin and Munich, scoring 98.7 and 97.1 respectively. London stands out in particular with its high number of vegetarian-friendly restaurants, and affordably priced fruit and vegetables. The city’s top-place ranking may not be surprising to anyone who has visited in recent years, with vegetarian dishes commonly featured on menus.

For US cities, Los Angeles comes in highest at 8th, followed by San Francisco in 10th place and New York in 12th.

New Zealand’s Auckland came in 13th with Wellington right behind, while in Australia Melbourne ranked 16th and Sydney 19th.

At the other end of the scale, the Brazilian city of Sao Paulo comes in 75th place with a score of 49.6. Paris lands in 61st place with a score of 90.1, behind Strasbourg (the only other French city in the index) in 42nd place with 92.9. — ETX Studio