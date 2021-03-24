CMCO takeaway: Ara Damansara's Kaki Station serves up various Sarawak dishes like 'kolo mee' and 'kuey chap' to satisfy your cravings

Kaki Station's 'kolo mee' is served with different types of noodles like 'mee pok' or the thin, springy noodles. – Pictures by Lee Khang Yi

PETALING JAYA, March 24 — Social media has been abuzz about this relatively new place serving up Sarawak fare such as kolo mee, kway chap and laksa. I decided to give it a try to see if it was worth all the attention it had been getting.

Look for Madam Kong's stall within the coffeeshop to order your Sarawak specialties. There's a few stalls selling breakfast items like toast, chicken rice and wantan mee.

You also have a siu chow stall offering various types of fried noodles including Sarawak eats like fried beehoon with mani cai vegetables and fried tomato mee.

For their kolo mee, it is served with minced meat, char siu and pork balls. It may look plain but the thin, springy noodles are tossed in lard, making it a delicious meal.

While the char siu is tinged red, it's thankfully not dry and has a mix of fats and meat making it a juicier bite. I also liked the tiny pork balls that were bouncy and had a distinct taste of cuttlefish.

The noodles have a lovely springy texture and are paired with tender pieces of 'char siu'.

Slurp down a fragrant bowl of 'kuey chap' packed with tender pork belly slices and various innards.

You will find they serve the noodles with pickled red chillies rather than the crunchier green ones, just like they do in Sarawak.

They also offer various types of noodles. Choose between mee pok, kuey teow or beehoon. It's rare to get mee pok or the slightly curlier noodle strands, hence I ordered a bowl to try.

Maybe because it's a takeaway but the noodles felt a little overcooked and they clumped together. Next time, I'll just stick to the kolo mee as the thin strands seem to fare better for takeaway.

A small portion of the noodles is RM6.50 and the large is RM7.50.

The 'kuey chap' has flat, broad rice noodles you can enjoy with the pork belly and pig's ears.

The 'laksa' served here has a mild taste of spices and less coconut milk.

I was happy to see kway chap (RM8) on the menu here. The broth is incredibly dark, almost black but it has a nice fragrance to it with the herbs and soy sauce.

What I really enjoyed were the tender pork belly slices. There's also pig's ears but rather than a crunchy texture, this one had a softer bite. It's served with flat, broad rice noodles that go well with the aromatic broth.

There's also laksa (RM8). You will find a bowl of it is served with prawns, omelette strips and chicken. They use the thicker type of beehoon too. On its own, the broth has a delicate taste of the spice paste. As less coconut milk is used, it's not as rich as that found in other places, making it easy to finish.

What surprised me was the sambal it was served with as you could smell the belacan in it. On its own, the pungent, spicy sambal was tasty. Mix it with the broth and you get a spicier bowl of noodles. However, go easy on the sambal as it tends to overwhelm the mild taste of the spices.

Your takeaway 'kolo mee' is packed in plastic and served with pickled red chillies.

As the noodles are separated from the broths, heat them up to enjoy a piping hot meal.

If you prefer to get your food delivered, they are on Food Panda. Prices though are higher as the kolo mee is RM9.90 and the laksa is RM12.50.

Alternatively, you can WhatsApp them at 012-4954986 to arrange for delivery at your own cost.

Kaki Station, Pusat Perdagangan NZX, Jalan PJU 1A/41B, Ara Damansara, Petaling Jaya. Open: 8am to 7.30pm. Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/与你在一起-Kaki-Station-104256961538383/