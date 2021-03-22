Taco Bell Malaysia’s first outlet is opening on April 2 at Cyberjaya

Taco Bell restaurant chain’s first outlet in Malaysia will open at Cyberjaya. — Picture via soyacincau

KUALA LUMPUR, Mar 22 — After months of waiting, Taco Bell is officially available in Malaysia next week. As confirmed previously, the Mexican-inspired restaurant chain’s first outlet in the country is located at Cyberjaya.

The first branch is officially opening its doors on Friday, the 2nd April 2021 at 10am. It will be open for both dine-in and takeaway from Monday to Sunday between 10am to 10pm. Delivery services will made be available soon.

The first Taco Bell outlet is located at Lot SD-02, Off Persiaran APAC, Cottage Walk, 63000, Cyberjaya, Sepang.

According to the official statement, “Malaysians can look forward to an exciting and globally-famous Taco Bell experience, which offers a twist to familiar Mexican favourites such as tacos, burritos, and more. Taco Bell is well-known for its innovative menu offerings, all featuring bold flavours and quality ingredients at unbeatable prices. Iconic menu favourites found around the world will also be making their way to Taco Bell Malaysia, such as the Crunchy Taco Supreme™, Crunchwrap Supreme™ and many more.”

Since we are still in the middle of the pandemic, Taco Bell says it is maintaining safe social distancing protocols to serve and care for its new community on top of its global health and hygiene standards. To get the latest updates, you can follow them on their official Facebook, Instagram and Twitter accounts.

Apart from Cyberjaya, Taco Bell is also opening soon at Tropicana Gardens Mall at Kota Damansara. — soyacincau