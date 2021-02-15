MCO delivery: Reliving delicious Turkish food memories at Glo Damansara's Istanbul Cafe

Their chicken mandy rice is a must-order with the juicy and fall off the bone meat paired with fluffy rice (left). The juicy lamb kofte is served with a choice of bread or rice so pair it with the pickled vegetables and the grilled chilli for a delicious meal (right) — Pictures by Lee Khang Yi

Subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates on news you need to know.

KUALA LUMPUR, FEb 15 — Many years ago, I visited Istanbul Cafe at Taman Tun Dr Ismail for their Turkish fare. Apparently they later relocated to KL Sentral but this year, they decided to move to Glo Damansara.

For those who have dined there before, their return to their old neighbourhood was a welcome one. With the movement control order, they have signed up for food delivery under Beep delivery.

The menu covers breakfast, kebabs, pide and various wraps, specialties like mandy rice served with either lamb or chicken, and desserts.

Start by nibbling on gozleme (RM11.50). The stuffed flatbread has nice, crispy edges with a savoury filling that you won't be able to stop eating.

The one I ordered was spinach with feta cheese that was a nice balance of greens with just a hint of cheese to make it less dry tasting.

If you prefer, they also offer potatoes or chicken fillings. There's also creamy, smooth hummus made with chickpeas which they serve with their own made, fluffy flatbread for RM13.

Snack on these gozleme or crispy flatbread stuffed with spinach and cheese. If you prefer, they also do potato or chicken gozleme too (left). Start off the meal with smooth hummus with their own baked flatbread that is soft and fluffy (right)

For the main meal, zoom in on their special dish which is Chicken Mandy for RM19. You also have a lamb version for RM33.90.

The chicken is served on a mountain of fluffy rice, where some grains are coloured yellow with saffron. What I like about the dish is the chicken with its mild tasting spices.

The meat is juicy and it falls off the bone when you tear it apart with a fork. For this version, they grill the boiled chicken first before serving it which gives it a nice, crisp layer on the outside.

Your meals are packed in a brown paper box with the sauces in separate containers

You can easily eat it with just the rice and the refreshing tomato chutney it is served with. They also give you a sauce with vegetables to drizzle over the rice.

There are various grilled kebabs available including a mixed platter to share among two to three people. There's also a cheesy kofte, spicy Adana kebab and so forth.

We decided to try out the Lamb Kofte (RM27.50) and it didn't disappoint. You get juicy tasting patties that are paired well with their fluffy bread, the refreshing vegetable pickles and a not spicy but crunchy grilled green chilli.

For the hummus, you can just eat it from the container with the fluffy bread

Don't miss out on desserts here. It may be a little sweet so pair it with their Turkish coffee. The coffee isn't available for delivery but they do sell the coffee powder that allows you to recreate that taste at home.

There's classic baklava where you get two pieces for RM7.50. Think flaky light filo pastry with chopped nuts and syrup that is combined to make a delicious treat. The cafe's version is not too sweet making it nice to even enjoy it on its own.

You also have the unusual kunefe (RM15.90). The dessert is made from crispy kataifi or shredded filo pastry that wraps a slightly gooey cheese centre. You boil it with syrup and sprinkle finely chopped pistachios.

The kunefe is a crispy, sweet delight with a cheesy centre that you will enjoy on its own or with a cup of Turkish coffee (left). Nibble on their baklava with thin crispy layers of pastry and chopped nuts (right)

It is best eaten hot so you get a melting, cheesy centre but even though this one was delivered and eaten much later, it still tasted good even though you don't get that oozy cheese.

It's a little decadent with all the syrup and cheese but it's a nice end to the Turkish meal that you will be fighting for the last slice.

Even though the kunefe is soaked in syrup, the edges are still beautifully crispy when delivered

They have also recently added new items such as their self-created Ottoman Kebab. Based on a video they posted on their Facebook page, it looks absolutely delicious.

It's grilled lamb kebab layered with tomato sauce and grilled eggplant combined with a cream sauce that is topped with melted cheese. That is definitely on my list when I reorder a meal from here.

Istanbul Cafe, LG-08, Glo Damansara, No. 699, Jalan Damansara, Kuala Lumpur. Tel: 013-3269144. Open: 10am to 9pm. For orders on Beep, just follow the link https://istanbulcafe.beepit.com/ to order delivery or do a self pickup. If you're not within the delivery area, just call the cafe up and they will arrange for delivery for you. Facebook: @turkishcafeistanbul Instagram @turkish_cafe_istanbul