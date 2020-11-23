CMCO food takeaway: Getting my fix of Korean 'jajangmyeon' at Solaris Mont Kiara's Hong Kong Ban Jeom

It may look #uglydelicious but this 'jajangmyeon' from Hong Kong Ban Jeom is incredibly satisfying with that black bean sauce – Pictures by Lee Khang Yi

KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 23 – It's "dangerous" watching Korean dramas at home as one will start craving for Korean food.

There will be scenes where the characters are seen enjoying a quick ramen. That hot, spicy soupy dish is the best especially during this monsoon weather.

However, it's the jajangmyeon that rules the small screen. It's their favourite takeaway, delivered to them on motorbikes.

I also love how their takeaway service includes bowls that the delivery guys will return to collect. Unfortunately, we don't have that service but at least I can get my fix of jajangmyeon at Solaris Mont Kiara.

The area is packed with many Korean food outlets and they are the real deal. I've tried a few jajangmyeon around the Mont Kiara area and my go-to place now is Hong Kong Ban Jeom.

It's not a place visible to passersby as it is hidden at the back of one of the Solaris Mont Kiara blocks. In fact if you saw the dark entrance, you may wonder why anyone would visit this place.

Push through the doors and you will find every table is occupied by Koreans. The restaurant also has a branch at 163 Retail Park but I still prefer their original outlet.

The highlight is their jajangmyeon (RM20 for a regular portion). That black bean sauce noodle may not look great but there is something magical about its taste.

The sauces are packed separately so you can mix everything at home and sometimes, they throw in a free canned drink too

This version is served with thick, chewy noodles. Your takeaway comes with the sauce packed separately, making it easy to divide the food. A single portion will fill you up as it's a lot of noodles. If you can, share it so you can order more items.

Mix the black bean sauce to thoroughly coat the thick, chewy noodles and slurp it all down

Here the sauce has a nicer flavour since it is cooked in lard giving it a nice fragrance. You get diced pork and diced potato cubes cooked in a thick black bean sauce. Mix it all up with the noodles and sliced cucumbers.

They also give you crunchy yellow pickled radish, cut onions and kimchi on the side to accompany your noodles. Slurp it all up and you will feel incredibly satisfied.

Enjoy a different kind of sweet and sour pork or 'tangsuyuk' with a sweetish and slight sour sauce that has onions, wood ear fungus, canned pineapples and a maraschino cherry

Portions tend to be huge at these places, like their tangsuyuk (RM45). The Korean version of sweet and sour pork can be addictive.

You have crispy deep fried pork cut into strips. This is packed separately from the sauce for your takeaway, hence the crispiness is retained.

As the strips of pork is coated with a starch mixture that is deep fried, it retains the crispy taste even after it is mixed with the sauce

What makes it unique is the sweet and sour sauce that you pour and mix together. It has a nice balance from the vinegar and sweetness from sugar in the sauce.

Its viscosity is also interesting as the consistency reminds me of honey. You also get an interesting mix of textures with what they put in the sauce. There's crunchy wood ear fungus, sliced onions and weirdly enough canned pineapples and even a maraschino cherry!

Somehow that combination works and you will be fighting your dinner companion for that last piece of pork.

They also serve jjamppong or spicy seafood noodles. I must admit I have not even tried them as I always go for the jajangmyeon instead since that is my favourite.

Unfortunately they don't deliver but you can pop over for a quick takeaway. It's worth it since they are far superior compared to the ones that deliver

Hong Kong Ban Jeom, J-01-06, Solaris Mont Kiara, No. 2, Jalan Solaris, Kuala Lumpur. Tel:03-620 38888. Open: 10am to 10pm.