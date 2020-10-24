Popular HK's Jenny Bakery cookies are now available via pre-order in Malaysia but is it authentic? We have the answer

You can pre-order the two mix cookies with butter flower and coffee flower cookies from Jenny Bakery Malaysia by Pinz. – Picture courtesy from Jenny Bakery Malaysia Facebook page

KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 24 — Visitors to Hong Kong would have heard of the famous Jenny Bakery cookies.

Notorious for the long queues snaking outside their Hong Kong shop, the rich, buttery cookies are coveted by many, especially tourists who don't mind the many hours' wait to bring these precious tins home.

News has emerged that the highly sought after cookies are now available via Jenny Bakery Malaysia by Pinz, as announced on their Facebook and Instagram page.

The cookies are said to arrive by the first week of November but the company is taking pre-orders now.

The immense popularity of the cookies has started a healthy black market in Hong Kong, as reported on South China Morning Post.

It is because of this that Jenny Bakery Hong Kong limits the number of tins one can purchase. They also release a different teddy bear design for their cookie tin every month to ensure no imitations.

The Straits Times reported Jenny Bakery Singapore Managing Director Lawrence Lim saying some re-sellers even replace the original cookies in the tin with imitation ones.

With many scrambling to get their hands on these coveted cookies, Malay Mail contacted Jenny Bakery Singapore to verify whether Pinz Sdn Bhd was an authentic seller.

The highly sought-after chocolate flower cookie that was launched in Hong Kong this September, is only available for purchase if you purchase a minimal sum of RM1,000 and above. – Picture courtesy from Jenny Bakery Malaysia Facebook page

Lim, who is also in charge of the development of the South-east Asia market for Jenny Bakery including Malaysia, clarified in an email that Pinz is a reseller that will get Jenny Bakery's cookies directly from the Hong Kong factory.

As they are awaiting their official website to be ready, Jenny Bakery Singapore has yet to make an official announcement on their website or Facebook.

In the meantime, Lim explained that Pinz is doing their own marketing. Jovi Wong who runs Pinz also explained that their website will be up by November 20.

In the same email, Lim said there was one case in Shanghai where a bakery opened in a shopping centre and scammed people into believing the cookies were from Hong Kong. Further details from Inside Retail, revealed that the China shop front had the words "Jenny Bakery" in capital letters and sold the cookies in similar teddy bear-designed tins.

For the initial pre-order, Jenny Bakery Malaysia by Pinz will be offering a selection of two or four mix cookies, or just coffee flowers and butter flowers. These come in two sizes: 320 grams or 640 grams. Currently the cookies are only available in Peninsular Malaysia.

If you are undecided, the four mix cookies are a combination of their butter flower, shortbread, oatmeal raisin and coffee flower cookies. There are also two mix cookies whereby it has the butter flower and coffee flower cookies.

Prices range from RM79 to RM139, depending on the size of the tin. Pinz is also offering free shipping deals for the purchase of two tins and above. If you purchase five tins and above, you can enjoy free shipping and a RM10 discount.

Previously, personal shoppers will bring back these Jenny Bakery cookies from Hong Kong to resell them. With travel curbed, that service is no longer available.

For the most sought-after chocolate flower cookie that was launched by Jenny Bakery Hong Kong this September, Pinz is only allowing purchase for a tin at RM65, if you purchase a minimum RM1,000 and above.

Jenny Bakery Malaysia by Pinz, Facebook: @Jennybakerymalaysia Instagram:jennybakery_malaysia