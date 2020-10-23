CMCO food delivery: Comfort Korean food from Solaris Mont Kiara's Kitchen Goheung

Rainy days call for this deep flavoured pork bone with kimchi stew with rice and various 'banchan' from Kitchen Goheung. – Pictures by Lee Khang Yi

KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 23 — Being stuck at home has seen me binge watching Korean dramas. Of course, that starts the crazy craving for Korean food. Since it has been raining again, I reached out for Kitchen Goheung's stews.

The restaurant located at Solaris Mont Kiara is my go-to spot for comfort food. In fact, I end up eating it at least once a month.

They excel in making stews. If you want a lighter tasting soup, go for the pork bone stew. The stew is comforting especially when eaten hot as the pork bones give it a slightly sweet taste, while kimchi in the soup gives it a spicy one.

I prefer the incredibly deep flavoured pork bone with kimchi stew (RM26 for a single portion). They wrap kimchi over a huge pork bone to marinate it. It is then slowly cooked which yields tender meat that falls off the bone when you poke it with a fork.

The Korean restaurant does an unusual 'bibimbap' with shucked cockles.

It may not look much but the kimchi spam fried rice topped with seaweed and a fried egg goes well with the kimchi stew.

The stew you get has a slightly sourish and spicy taste that comes from the kimchi. It's bliss with a bowl of their Korean rice with the fat fluffy grains.

The one portion meal is served with various banchan or side dishes. Strangely, when you order via Grab, they only give you two banchan but if you do your own self pick up, they give you three banchan.

The staple is their own-made kimchi and the other items rotate according to what is available.

What I do to save on delivery costs is to order two meals in one go. For instance, even though they give me rice with the stew, I like to keep that and the banchan aside.

Instead, I pair my stew with the kimchi spam fried rice (RM25). The two dishes seem to marry well together as the fried rice is slightly spicy with the kimchi and chopped spam.

Order a portion of chives pancake to enjoy with the meal.

The dip is a must to give each piece of pancake a savoury hit.

For my next meal, I'll usually mix my rice with the banchan and some gochujang I have at home to make my own bibimbap. If I'm feeling fancy, I'll probably fry an egg to add on top.

Or it could be a can of tuna to give it additional protein. Most times, it's a quick meal from the refrigerator with time spared in between work.

I've also tried their unusual version of cockle bibimbap (RM30). It's definitely for mollusc lovers as they're generous with the cockles. Mix it up and enjoy each spoonful of rice with vegetables and the cockles. Their bibimbap has a nice balance of greens with the fresh lettuce used.

Of course, my meal has to include their pancake. There's a choice of kimchi, chives or seafood. I usually alternate between the seafood pancake (RM30) or the chives version (RM25).

What I like is how they laden the pancake with an abundance of chives that gives it flavour. The pancake is nice and thin with a lovely fragrance from toasted sesame oil. If you want more flavour, there's a savoury dip served on the side that ramps up the taste.

Your takeaway is packed in individual boxes and the one with the stew double wrapped with cling film to prevent any spillage.

The menu offers a choice of one portion meals or meals you can share. They also do things like spicy chicken feet with rice balls, rice topped with stir fried octopus, spicy stir fried webfoot octopus with noodles, pork belly and more to satisfy your Korean food cravings.

Kitchen Goheung, No. 3A, Jalan Solaris 4, Solaris Mont Kiara, KL. Tel:03-62061490. Open 11.30am to 10pm. Closed on Wednesday. You can order via Grab if you're within the delivery vicinity. https://food.grab.com/my/en/restaurant/kitchen-goheung-solaris-mont-kiara-non-halal-delivery/1-CY3KJJAGJZNGV6