RMCO food takeaway: Hit up Taman Bukit Indah for pork noodles and chicken rice at less than RM5 each

At Singyeh Pork Noodles, you can get a bowl of their signature pork paste noodles for just RM4 — Pictures by Lee Khang Yi

KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 5 — During these trying times, it is heartening to discover two stalls at Taman Bukit Indah, just off Jalan Klang Lama that serve unbeatable value-for-money meals below RM5 each.

I discovered Singyeh Pork Noodles from a friend's Facebook page when he posted his meal there: a bowl of what he called "delicious value" pork noodles for RM4.

With a rough landmark, I set out to search for the place and discovered it at the busy 'wai sik kai' at Taman Bukit Indah.

True enough, there's an offer for their signature pork paste noodles for RM4. You add an extra 50 cents if it's takeaway.

This is served with a clear pork broth, your choice of noodles, vegetables and about five to six minced pork patties shaped in quenelles.

The patty is composed of a mixture of minced pork and flour to bind it together. It's a tasty bowl and satisfying with their own-made chilli sauce with hints of belacan.

The patty is made from minced pork and flour to give it a bouncier texture

What I liked was how I didn't feel thirsty after eating my bowl of noodles since that's an indication of the use of MSG.

Aside from this budget noodles, there are various pork noodles, fish head noodles and fishball noodles served with a clear broth on the menu. There are also tom yam and curry broths, if you prefer a spicier bowl.

You can have it with salted vegetables, bitter gourd or even rice wine. Their pork noodles, an assortment of pork patty, pork slices and pig's liver is available at RM6.50 for a small portion. This is also the price for most of the noodles served here.

If you prefer, they also serve all kinds of pork noodles, like this one with rice wine served with pork slices, pig's intestine and liver

I sampled their Chinese wine pork noodles for RM8.50 (small portion) and it's delicious with rice wine and the perfectly cooked pork patties, pork slices, pig's liver and intestine.

The pork broth is probably the same one served with their budget version which they laced with the rice wine, adding more depth to the flavour.

I also liked that you can get smooth rice noodles or mixian if you add an extra RM1. If not, they do offer the usual beehoon, mee, kway teow, mee sua and yee mee choices for your bowl.

Further down the road, Cantonz offers chicken rice for RM4 with a choice of chicken wing or breast

As I was walking around looking for this place, I realised that Cantonz was just a few stalls away from this pork noodles place. We had featured them back in 2018 for their chicken rice that only cost RM4.

To my surprise, when I stopped by, they were still offering the same value-for-money deal meal. You can get a choice of the chicken wing or chicken breast portion with a generous portion of rice flavoured with soy sauce.

The poached chicken is smooth and delicious with a spoonful of fried garlic to give it extra oomph. Pair it with their tangy chilli sauce for a satisfying meal. As I had packed it back, I had to pay an extra 30 cents for my takeaway box.

As the two stalls are near each other, you can get two meals for below RM10 or even one substantial lunch with your takeaway

Since I didn't have so much stomach space to eat two meals at one time, I kept most of the chicken rice for dinner. This worked out well for me as I managed to get two meals sorted out for less than RM10.

Singyeh Pork Noodles, Jalan Perisa, Taman Bukit Indah, KL. (It's the second stall when you turn into Jalan Perisa from the main road) Open: 6.30am to 3.30pm. Closed alternate Wednesdays (they will be closed on October 7) of the month.

Cantonz, DBKL Lot 3, Jalan Perisa (about two stalls after Singyeh), Taman Bukit Indah, KL. Open: 8.30am to 3.30pm. Closed on Monday.