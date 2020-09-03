‘Great Scott’: You can visit a ‘Back to the Future’-themed bar in Texas

A new ‘Back to the Future’-themed bar has opened in Texas. — Picture from Pub McFly via AFP-Relaxnews

AUSTIN, Sept 3 — Go back in time with Marty and Doc and try to forget about the covid-19 pandemic at a new ‘80s Hollywood theme bar recently inaugurated in Fort Worth, Texas.

A giant mural of Doc Emmett Brown and Marty, retro arcade games, a 1950s-jukebox and vintage furniture — Back to the Future fans can immerse themselves in their favorite saga at McFly’s Pub.

Several Instagrammable murals depicting the film’s most iconic scenes adorn this new watering hole. From floor to ceiling the “BTTF” references are everywhere; some lights are made out of vintage suitcases and propellers replace ceiling fans.

Between two Instagram shots, movie buffs can order thematic cocktails like a martini McFly, which is like an old-fashioned alternative served in a martini glass. Another popular drink, the Gigawatt shot features blue Curacao, tequila and Malibu rum.

McFly’s Pub even pays homage to the original actor cast as Marty, Eric Stoltz, who was replaced by Michael J. Fox after a few days on the set.

Note that due to covid-19 guidelines, drinks are only allowed in the pub’s patio and masks are required. However, you can always order them to go and drink them in your DeLorean. — AFP-Relaxnews