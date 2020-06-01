CMCO food delivery: PJ's Dapur Mcda serves up 'kek gula hangus', 'nasi lemak' and 'nasi kerabu kuning'

The 'kek gula hangus' has a lovely cross section with its distinct tunnel patterns just like a honeycomb — Pictures by Lee Khang Yi

PETALING JAYA, June 1 — You know the food is good when you order it twice. That's how I feel about this kek gula hangus from Dapur Mcda.

I had tried them just before the Hari Raya break and once they reopened, I made a second order for the cake which we also call honeycomb cake. It gets that name because the cross section of the cake features lines and indentations that resemble a honeycomb.

The key to making this cake is caramelising the sugar and pouring it inside the cake mixture. This gives it an irresistible aroma. This version from Dapur Mcda ticks all the right boxes with a not overly sweet taste paired and a bouncy sponge-like texture.

The cake is available for pre-orders only. You get three choices depending on the size. For the small, it is RM16 for a container. Then it is RM35 for a medium-size-ring shaped cake while the large one in a similar shape is RM55.

As Dapur Mcda is operating on a small batch basis, they allocate certain days for savoury items such as nasi lemak and their signature nasi kerabu kuning on a limited basis with no minimum order.

On certain days, you can order the 'nasi lemak' like this one served with 'rendang kerang'

Just stalk their Instagram page (https://www.instagram.com/dapur_mcda/) and place your pre-orders before the specific dates. Delivery to your house can be arranged and paid at your own cost or you can pick up from Section 19, Petaling Jaya.

We tried their signature nasi kerabu kuning and it's definitely different from the usual ones we have eaten. The flavours are subtle and more refined. For me, it tastes just like food served at a friend's house during Hari Raya.

A signature dish from Dapur Mcda is their 'nasi kerabu kuning' which has subtle and more refined flavours

The nasi kerabu ayam bakar or daging bakar is RM18.50 for one portion. If you get a mixed portion with chicken and beef, it is RM23.50.

Unlike the lighter blue-tinged rice, the turmeric rice feels heavier. You have a mixture of herbs and vegetables to give it a little more texture. There is also a nice sambal kelapa or lightly toasted grated coconut you mix with the rice together with a kuah tumis.

There's a choice between 'daging bakar' or 'ayam bakar' to pair with your 'nasi kerabu kuning', or if you like just ask for both

Of course, nasi kerabu must have budu to ramp up the flavours and there is also a sambal on the side too. I prefer the daging bakar versus the ayam bakar, as I find the chicken a little dry for my taste. For the daging bakar, you get tender pieces of meat beautifully prepared. Mix everything together with salted egg for a satisfying meal.

On some days, they open orders for items like daging tumbuk belado, daging rendang, sambal paru or kerang rendang. I had ordered the daging tumbuk belado (RM55 for 500 grams portion) and it was delicious. I like how the pounded pieces of meat are tender to the bite and mixed with chillies that have also been pounded. It was a huge portion that lasted a few days and you can pair it with rice, bread and even pasta.

The 'daging tumbuk belado' is tender, pounded meat mixed with chillies which can be paired with anything you have at home from rice, bread to even pasta

Last week, I tried their nasi lemak too and it's good. Again, the flavours have a homemade taste. Think smaller ikan bilis like what we usually buy for home with peanuts that give you a softer crunch paired with a thick not overly spicy sambal.

What stood out for us was their daging rendang. You get thick, tender pieces of meat you can't stop eating. I'm definitely ordering this again when they open up orders for this item.

You get a generous portion of coconut milk-infused rice and your choice of sides like the tender 'daging rendang' or 'rendang kerang' for your 'nasi lemak'

You can also pair your nasi lemak with ayam goreng berempah, ayam rendang, sotong sambal, rendang kerang or paru sambal. I sampled the kerang sambal or cockles, which is also tasty even though they use smaller sized cockles. It's RM10.50 for a portion of the nasi lemak with either the daging rendang or kerang sambal.

Dapur Mcda. For orders, you can look at https://www.instagram.com/dapur_mcda/ Note that as it's a home-based business, orders are limited and it is only by pre-order basis.