CMCO food delivery: Get your 'kuih koci santan' fix from Kuih Koci Cik Siah in Sentul

The key to the deliciousness for the 'kuih koci santan' is the fragrant grated coconut filling with 'gula Melaka' — Pictures by Lee Khang Yi

KUALA LUMPUR, May 11 — When it comes to kuih, my friends are crazy for it. I've been swept up by the wave too and at least once a week, there's a kuih surprise delivered to my doorstep.

A friend of mine is a fangirl of fashion designer Rizalman who loves food too. He is always posting the dishes he whips up in his home kitchen and also recommending various kuih suppliers.

We have even tried his RiLoyang which is essentially kuih loyang or what we also call kuih ros. The crispy snack usually served sweet is given a nice, spicy kick in his version. Believe me, it's hard to stop eating that snack once you start.

We decided to give Kuih Koci Cik Siah a try as it was recommended by the fashion designer. Based in Sentul, they only open for orders from Wednesday to Sunday every week.

You can WhatsApp them for your order and they will arrange for delivery to your doorstep at your own cost.

During this time, they are unable to get banana leaves, so your kuih koci santan is delivered sans the requisite wrapping. While it doesn't look as appealing, it tastes very good.

There are two types available, kuih koci pulut hitam (black glutinous rice) and kuih koci labu (pumpkin). They are sold in a pack of 10 pieces for RM6.

The 'kuih koci santan' may not look appealing without the banana leaves but they taste excellent with a soft, supple skin

You also have kuih cara berlauk with a choice of chicken or beef topping. This is available in a pack of 10 pieces too for RM6.

There is also curry puff stuffed with potatoes (10 pieces for RM6). If you prefer the spiral curry puff, they also sell the frozen variety with beef and potatoes. A packet of 10 pieces goes for RM8.

You can also order a variety of Aiskrim Malaysia (one for RM1) with flavours like Cornetto, Mango, Solero and even Nips.

The kuih koci santan may look strange without the banana leaf wrapping but taste-wise, it was excellent. Eaten warm, the skin has a nice, soft supple texture with a fragrant gula Melaka coconut filling.

Enjoy the 'kuih cara berlauk' with minced chicken as a savoury snack

You won't be able to stop eating this simple, delicious curry puff stuffed with curried potatoes

When it cools down, the kuih's skin has a slight chewy texture. It was hard to stop at eating just one piece.

In comparison, the kuih koci pulut hitam was smaller in size than the ones made with pumpkin. However, there was a nicer fragrance with the use of the black glutinous rice.

If you're fussy, the lack of the banana leaf fragrance may deter you, so maybe it is best to order the kuih koci santan once they get their supply of banana leaves.

The 'kuih' is packed in plastic containers while the curry puffs arrives piping hot in a brown paper bag

I had also ordered their curry puffs and they were delicious! Each small puff had a lovely golden crunchy skin with a mild tasting potato filling.

My friend who also placed an order for these curry puffs finished five of them in one go! Their kuih cara berlauk was also enjoyable with a slightly bouncy texture and minced meat on top.

Kuih Koci Cik Siah, Sentul, KL. Open only from Wednesday to Sunday for delivery from 3.30pm to 6pm. For orders, WhatsApp to 016-2176674. Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/Kuih-Koci-Cik-Siah-107587577278464/