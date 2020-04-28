MCO food delivery: Gift someone a gorgeous 'kuih' box from Cute Cute Angku in Cheras

Cute Cute Angku's pretty 'kuih' box which is filled with goodies such as 'kuih angku', 'pulut inti', 'kuih koci', 'onde onde' and sweet potato 'sago kuih' . – Pictures by Lee Khang Yi

KUALA LUMPUR, April 28 — I stumbled upon these kuih gift boxes from Cute Cute Angku one day when I was scrolling through Instagram. I have a soft spot for kuih so I was incredibly curious.

A quick click on their Facebook page and it looks their kuih has been getting much love from customers who have been buying them for gifts.

They must be popular as I had to order them about three days in advance.

As they're a small company, just WhatsApp them and they will revert to you when they are free.

The kuih box was RM26.40, where you get a variety of about 30 pieces of kuih. The main feature is their kuih angku, in various colours and two different fillings.

There's also pulut inti, kuih koci, sweet potato sago kuih and onde onde made using sweet potatoes.

You can pick up the kuih at their shop in Cheras or get it delivered at your cost. Once your order is placed, they process your order on the day itself and you pay via online bank transfer.

My kuih box arrived via delivery to my house, as promised. I love the packaging as they had cleverly repurposed the bottom of a cardboard box using banana leaves to line the bottom. A plastic sheet covered the box to shield it. On the sheet, they had stuck their shop's stickers.

From what I understand, Cute Cute Angku was started by Choo Wai Ling who taught herself how to make kuih through cookbooks.

What's unique about her kuih angku is its look. Instead of the traditional turtle shaped ones, these are pinched to resemble a pretty flower. There's also a pumpkin shaped one too. The colourful skin is created using natural ingredients like pandan, blue pea flower, pumpkin and beetroot.

Unlike the traditional kuih angku, the skin is softer, more supple and thinner. You also get a higher ratio of filling with each bite. The mung bean filling is completely made from scratch. It's excellent with a fine texture. Tastewise, it's also not overly sweet.

They also make a grated coconut filling too, which is juicy and flavoured with gula Melaka syrup. Honestly, it's hard to choose between both fillings as I liked them both.

In terms of ratios, the kuih box has more mung bean-filled kuih angku versus the coconut filling.

For the kuih wrapped in banana leaves, you have the pulut inti and kuih kochi. Both are good. I really enjoyed the soft glutinous rice tinged blue topped with grated coconut mixed with gula Melaka syrup. The kuih koci uses the same coconut filling too but paired with a soft skin. There is also a sweet potato and sago kuih coated with freshly grated coconut to enjoy.

Unlike the usual onde onde which is green with a pandan flavour, their version uses purple and orange sweet potatoes. It's kept natural as much as possible.

You will find the texture of the kuih has more bite versus the commercial ones that tend to be very soft. I love the surprise inside when you pop one in your mouth... the gula Melaka syrup flows out straight away.

Believe me, there's an art to getting the gula Melaka in syrup form as sometimes you still get unmelted sugar inside when you bite into a badly-made onde onde.

Cute Cute Angku, No. 101, Block P/F, Lorong Kaskas, Taman Cheras, KL. Tel:016-3940737. Open: 8am to 4pm (Tuesday to Saturday). Closed on Sunday and Monday.

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/CuteCuteAngkuKueh/