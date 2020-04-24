Covid-19: Order a ‘Gerai Go Digital’ Iftar Box to support KL and PJ hawkers going digital

The Pasar Malam box brings hawker food to your doorstep. — Picture courtesy of eFM

KUALA LUMPUR, April 24 — Digital radio station eFM https://efm.live/ estimates that over 100,000 hawkers are affected by the movement control order (MCO) and around RM500,000 income is lost.

eFM came up with their ‘Gerai Go Digital’ programme to help the small traders and hawkers go digital during the MCO. — Picture courtesy of eFM

As these hawkers are digitally challenged, eFM has activated their ‘Gerai Go Digital’ programme to help them through initiatives like their Pasar Malam Box. For Ramadan, this has now become the Iftar Box.

eFM Executive Director Low Ngai Yuen explained that each box will have a main meal, side snack and dessert, supplied by various hawkers.

People can purchase the box to be delivered to them to support the initiative. The idea was mooted by eFM Head of Operations Hasbe Zuraiha as the box educates hawkers on how they can get their business onto a digital platform.

“We bulk purchase from a few hawkers and deliver them together. Buying in bulk means better guaranteed income and it allows the traders to roll for a few more days,” explained Low.

These hawkers are selected as long as they don’t operate from a brick and mortar store.

Implementation was quick for eFM who introduced the Pasar Malam Box on social media within one day after the idea was suggested. “It’s not a business for us and as long as the numbers don’t kill us, since we are also managing delivery, it’s a go,” said Low.

Each Pasar Malam Box contains food selected from different hawkers like this one with ‘kuih cara berlauk’ and ’putu’ Perak. — Picture courtesy of eFM

While eFM was quick on their feet, it wasn’t so easy to encourage the hawkers to try various platforms. “Just getting them to send us photos was already taking some effort,” said Low.

She added that while most were familiar with posting on Facebook, Facebook marketing, payment gateways or even reaching out to customers digitally, was uncharted territory.

They plan to counter that problem by roping in various partners to guide these hawkers. “We think having a dedicated mentor may make the digital on-boarding process slightly less frightening,” said Low.

Each hawker is also encouraged to tell their story via podcasts that can be found on eFM. Again, it is not easy. “To them, there is no story. To us, we see their journey of a mindset shift will be crucial to inspire more to join them,” said Low.

‘Nasi Lemak Ayam Madu’ is from Nasi Lemak Utara which used to be at Pasar Malam Batu Muda Gombak. — Picture by Lee Khang Yi

The Iftar Box can be purchased via Shopee. Low explained that this shows the hawkers how their products can be sold via a marketplace.

eFM is also registering with other platforms for the hawkers to experience the whole digital process themselves.

‘Roti jala’ with curry is prepared by QylaeitLcious which used to be at Bazaar Kampung Melayu Subang. — Picture by Lee Khang Yi

Most hawkers now use WhatsApp to communicate with customers and pay via online transfer but for Low, that may be helpful but it is still very manual. “For many, it is a great sharing and communication tool but for this segment of traders or hawkers, communicating to sell can be quite an arduous task. So let’s not leave anyone behind, we need to close this digital gap as soon as possible.”

One of the initial Pasar Malam Box’s selections with ‘tau fu far’ and ‘ayam gunting.’ — Picture courtesy of eFM

For Ramadan, there is the Iftar Box and Iftar Treats. The Iftar Box uses the same framework as their Pasar Malam Box, where you get a main meal, snack and dessert to break fast.

‘Kuih keria’ from MyKeria which used to be at Bazaar Meranti Sri Damansara. — Picture by Lee Khang Yi

The Iftar Treats are more desserts orientated. eFM will arrange for delivery three times in a week whereby each day will feature a different curated set.

The Iftar Box and Iftar Treats are available for delivery to three selected areas which are Petaling Jaya, Subang and Bandar Sri Damansara. You can look up online whether your area is covered for delivery.

To purchase, visit https://shopee.com.my/efmdeliverybox or https://efmiftarbox.avana.asia. Further information on Gerai Go Digital can be found on https://www.facebook.com/globalentrepreneurshipmovement/

This Ramadan, break fast with the Iftar Box to support hawkers who are trying to go digital. — Picture courtesy of eFM