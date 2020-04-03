Dalgona coffee is the drink of quarantine 2020

Dalgona coffee. — AFP-Relaxnews pic

SEOUL, Apr 3 — A frothy coffee trend from South Korea has swept social media for its TikTok and Instagram-worthy optics.

If you haven’t heard of it yet, you will soon. It’s called dalgona coffee, inspired by what North Americans call sponge toffee and Brits know as honeycomb. In Korea, it’s called dalgona, and it serves as the inspiration behind a fluffy, pillowy cold coffee drink made with just milk, instant coffee and sugar.

The premise? Amazingly, if you whip instant coffee with sugar and hot water enough times, you get a marshmallowy coffee topping that doubles in volume, much like an egg white meringue.

The schtick? If you don’t have an electric whisk, it requires some serious elbow grease. But for many with nothing but time on their hands in the worldwide lockdown, the need for whipping the coffee portion of the drink hundreds of times with a hand whisk has done little to abate the trend. — AFP-Relaxnews