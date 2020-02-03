Do not leave Perak without getting your hands on these mouth-watering biscuits

Guan Heong biscuit shop offers a mix of traditional and modern delicacies. — Malay Mail pic

IPOH, Feb 3 — All of us have our favourite biscuits that we have chomped into throughout the years.

While some shops have popped up in recent years, there are those being run by families for generations.

Here are some of them in Perak that have stood the test of time and are still doing roaring business.

Guan Heong biscuit shop

Located at Jalan Sultan Iskandar, Ipoh the more than a century-old business sells traditional favourites such as Teochew biscuits, Hokkien biscuits, and tau sar peah.

Aside from the traditional taste, there are also modern fares such as Hawaiian biscuits made with macadamia nuts, and savoury biscuits made with meat floss, salted eggs, dried pork, and lotus paste.

The shop had its humble beginnings in 1918 when Sitt Kun Shan left Zhenjiang, China to settle in Ipoh.

Today, the shop, which has been included in the Top 50 World Street Food Masters list at the 2017 World Street Food Congress 2017, is run by Kun Shan's grandson Hock Lye and his family.

Kedai Biscuit Sin Eng Heong

Located at Jalan Mustapha Al-Bakri in Ipoh, the shop is famous for its kaya puff.

It is normal to see a queue forming as soon as it is opened for business at 9am as customers queue to buy its freshly-baked puffs.

The queue can be a very long one, especially during weekends and public holidays as tourists will not leave Ipoh without bringing back the delectable snacks.

Besides the kaya puff, it is also famous for its salted egg biscuit with meat floss in it.

Ming Yue Confectionery

Located at Jalan Peh Kee Koh, Taman Kampar in Ipoh, the shop is famous for its peanut biscuits and mooncakes.

Be prepared to wait in line if you want to lay your hands on the shop's specialities.

The shop's status got a celebrity boost recently after Hong Kong actor Chapman To sang praises about its peanut biscuits. Keong Kee Heong Peng business owner Lew Yung Boon believes coconut husks give a savoury aroma to the biscuits and the oil produced gives the biscuits a distinctive taste. — Malay Mail pic

Keong Kee Heong Peng

Located at Jalan Gunung Rapat in Ipoh, the heong peah or fragrant biscuits in Hokkien are made the traditional way that is in a small kiln.

The dough is baked by burning coconut husk instead of coal.

Business owner Lew Yung Boon believes coconut husks give a savoury aroma to the biscuits and the oil that is produced through the burning of the coconut husks will stick to the biscuit that gives the biscuits a distinctive taste. The egg tarts made by Hong Kee Confectionery. — Picture via Facebook

Hong Kee Confectionery

Located in Kedai Kopi Weng Seng at Jalan Dato Onn Jaafar, Ipoh, the stall is famous for its egg tarts.

Fans swear that Hong Kee does not skim on their products. You can actually taste eggs in each of the flaky pastries.

In business for more than four decades, the stall sells more than 1,000 pieces of egg tarts daily. Cheong Cia Gong Pian in Sitiawan, Manjung is another crowd favourite. — Picture via Facebook

Cheong Cia Gong Pian

Located at Taman Tok Perdana in Sitiawan, Manjung, the biscuits recipe was brought to Sitiawan by early Foochow settlers from China.

There is the onion and meat Gong Pia to choose from.

The biscuits are freshly baked over charcoal ovens daily and sold in the shop.

As with all famous food, there is a queue during weekends and public holidays. — Picture via Facebook/ Pun Chun Chicken Biscuits & Restaurant

Pun Chun Chicken Biscuits and Restaurant

Located at Main Road of Bidor, the shop is famous for its Kai Chai Peang (Chicken Biscuits), Loh Poh Peang (wife biscuits).

Chicken biscuits in the traditional style are filled with pork and taste sweet, savoury and chewy all at the same time but the new style cookies are thin and crunchy.

As for the Loh Poh Peang, it has a crispy outer layer and it comes with fillings of winter melon plus bits of orange peel.

The shop received a boost when Singapore Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong mentioned eating wantan mee in Bidor as a child during a lunch meet with Prime Minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad.