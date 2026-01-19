KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 19 — The Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) has submitted its investigation file related to Ops Parasit and Ops Star on senior Malaysian Armed Forces officers to the public prosecutor for review and further directives.

MACC chief commissioner Tan Sri Azam Baki said the submission includes proposed charges for the prosecution’s evaluation.

“Any subsequent developments will be communicated in due course,” he said in a statement today.

The referral follows last Thursday’s reports that 23 individuals, including two senior and four high-ranking armed forces officers, were detained by the MACC as part of the probe.

Azam clarified that the arrests pertain to a corruption and abuse of power investigation focusing on the procurement and use of public funds.

He described the case, which was initiated on Oct 7 last year, as highly sensitive due to the seniority of the implicated officials and its significant public interest.

“The allegations involve the receipt of bribes from several companies linked to procurement contracts for the Armed Forces Welfare Fund (TKAT) and the Ministry of Defence,” he explained. — Bernama