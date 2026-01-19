JITRA, Jan 19 — Two individuals were found charred inside a burnt-out car at the northbound Jitra Toll Plaza on the North-South Expressway early today.

Kedah Fire and Rescue Department Operations Division assistant director Azhar Mohamad said following a distress call at 1.05am, a seven-member team from the Jitra Fire and Rescue Station was dispatched to the scene, about six kilometres away.

“We found a Honda Civic FD engulfed in flames, with about 85 per cent of the vehicle destroyed. Two victims, believed to be a man and a woman, were discovered burnt inside the car.

“Five members of the Seberang Nyonya Volunteer Fire Team assisted the operation. The victims were extricated after the fire was brought under control at 1.23 am,” he said in a statement today.

Azhar said the bodies were handed over to the police for further action, and the operation concluded at 4.15am. — Bernama