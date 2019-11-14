Michelin savors the delights of fine dining in Slovenia

Slovenian chef Ana Ros was honoured with World’s Best Female Chef Award by the World’s 50 Best Restaurants jury in 2017. — Picture courtesy of Hisa Franko via AFP

NEW YORK, Nov 14 — On Tuesday, November 12, the Red Guide announced that its first ever selection of the best gourmet restaurants in Slovenia will be published in March 2020.

Michelin is to continue the development of its European gourmet guides with a selection of the best the 24 regions of Slovenia have to offer. “... Michelin Guide reviewers especially appreciated the bountiful fresh and local produce that has allowed an entire generation of chefs to express their talents and creativity,” the publication explained in a press release this Tuesday.

Slovenia is an increasingly attractive gourmet destination, with a network of high-quality restaurants that deserve to be better known. Let’s not forget that in 2017, the organisers of the “World’s 50 Best Restaurants” honoured Ana Roš with its World’s Best Female Chef Award, a distinction that turned a spotlight on Slovenian cuisine. The extent to which Michelin will be charmed by the quality of the menu in her restaurant Hiša Franko remains to be seen. — AFP-Relaxnews