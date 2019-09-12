Tony Fernandes announces opening date of AirAsia’s fast food restaurant on Twitter

Looks like Malaysians will soon be able to savour their favourite AirAsia inflight meals without needing to hop on a plane. — Picture from Twitter/tonyfernandes

KUALA LUMPUR, Sept 12 — If you fancy a Christmas feast filled with airline food this year, you might just be in luck.

AirAsia Group Bhd chief executive officer Tan Sri Tony Fernandes announced that the first Santan restaurant will open its doors to hungry diners in Mid Valley Megamall this December, adding that it was a “dream come true.”

The aviation mogul said that it won’t be long before the restaurant expands into a full-fledged franchise.

It’s real. The first Santan restaurant is opening in December in Mid valley. Wow dreams come true. Well done Katherine. Who would have thought airline food to restaurant. Franchises available soon. Your chance to own asean first fast food restaurant. pic.twitter.com/zJC8hLnN8J — Tony Fernandes (@tonyfernandes) September 11, 2019

Santan is named after AirAsia’s in-flight menu concept which has won ardent fans since its launch in 2015.

Several replies to Fernandes’ tweet came from users who crossed their fingers in the hopes that popular dishes available in-flight, including nasi lemak, chicken rice, and burnt cheesecake, would make it onto the restaurant’s menu.

Twitter users also couldn’t resist making a few plane-related jokes in the thread.

“Seat can be random or must pay to select seats?” wrote megatz.

“Meals will be served on real plates right?” said zalehaabidin.

“Same taste, but with more legroom, wider seats, and more headroom. Can we book meals in advance?” quipped ahhai.