What happens when Krispy Kreme meets myBurgerLab? A unique doughnut burger!

Krispy Kreme and myBurgerLab's The King (left) and The Fowl Word (right). — Pictures by Choo Choy May

PETALING JAYA, Sept 5 — If you love doughnuts and burgers, this will be the ultimate smash-up.

This once-in-a-lifetime doughnut burger will be available at Artbox 2019, Sunway City from September 6 to 9.

So is it dinner or dessert? Well, it's neither.

Think pillow soft Original Glazed Krispy Kreme doughnuts paired with myBurgerLab's fried Cheddar chicken thigh, drizzled with umami mushroom gravy and their signature red sauce for The Fowl Word.

Elvis Presley will sure approve of this combination of creamy peanut butter, blueberry jam with a Cheddar seared beef patty and Krispy Kreme Original Glazed doughnuts.

It is reminiscent of a fried chicken waffle. Depending on your tolerance level to sweetness, add the maple syrup served on the side. If you prefer a spicier kick, laden up the red sauce.

Or how about The King, a sweet-salty combination where Original Glazed Krispy Kreme doughnuts sandwich a Cheddar seared beef patty, creamy peanut butter and a dollop of sweet blueberry jam? There's also myBurgerLab's secret X-sauce, a tangy, sour sauce used for some of their burgers.

A slice of Cheddar cheese is seared on top of crispy fried chicken thigh before it is combined with Krispy Kreme Original Glazed doughnuts topped with myBurgerLab's red sauce.

Available for a very limited time, the doughnut burger is a unique partnership between Krispy Kreme and myBurgerLab to celebrate the burger joint's seventh anniversary.

Previous tie-ups include a Peri-Peri chicken burger with Nando's and even with The BIG Group where they introduced a Big Mac & Cheese burger.

According to myBurgerLab Marketing Manager Sasha Lim, this collaboration took about two months of planning and testing.

MyBurgerLab's Marketing Manager Sasha Lim with this year's special collaboration with Krispy Kreme.

If you miss Artbox, don't worry as from September 16, all myBurgerLab outlets will be serving The Fowl Word and The King for a limited time.

It definitely ranks as one of those burgers you have to try once, since this is a sweet and meaty combination you won't find elsewhere. Sure, it's going to give you a sugar rush but you only live once!

From September 16 onwards, the Krispy Kreme and myBurgerLab doughnut burger will be available at all myBurgerLab outlets including their Sunway one.

Most importantly, eating the Krispy Kreme doughnut burger will be for a good cause. With each burger sold, myBurgerLab will donate RM10 to Shelter Home for Children.

For more details, follow myBurgerLab on Facebook https://www.facebook.com/myBurgerLab/ and Instagram https://www.instagram.com/myburgerlab/.