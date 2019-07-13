Kellogg’s launches beer made using upcycled Rice Krispies and Coco Pops

Seven Bro7hers Brewery has been awarded a contract by Kellogg’s to produce beers which taste of the iconic Coco Pops and Rice Krispies cereals. — Handout via AFP

NEW YORK, July 13 — The American food giant has commissioned a British brewery to produce a range of beers made using rejected Rice Krispies and Coco Pops, thereby avoiding waste.

At a time when much thought is being given to zero-waste policies, Kellogg’s has awarded a contract to produce beer that tastes of its iconic Coco Pops and Rice Krispies to Seven Bro7hers Brewery, a young Manchester-based company launched by seven brothers.

The idea is twofold: Unusual and fun beers are made, while a recycling system is created for cereal that has been rejected by quality control because it is overcooked, too dark in colour, etc. Coco Pops are used to replace malted barley and wheat, providing stout with a chocolate flavor (Sling It Out Stout). Ale lovers will probably prefer the beer made from Rice Krispies (Cast Off Pale Ale). These are relatively light beers with an alcohol content of no more than 5.5 per cent.

These two new flavours join an India Pale Ale dubbed “Throw Away IPA,” which is made using Kellogg’s famous cornflakes and was launched in the UK last November.

Expect to pay £3.50 (RM18) per can. — AFP-Relaxnews