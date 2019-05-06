Kota Permai Club welcomes Ramadan with an authentic buffet

Kota Permai Golf & Country Club is all ready to welcome guests for Buka Puasa throughout the month of Ramadan. — Picture by Mohd Yusof Mat Isa

SHAH ALAM, May 6 — Although Ramadan is a special time for Muslims to reflect and appreciate the blessings in life, it’s also an exciting season for everyone including non-Muslims to feast on an incredible range of festive delicacies.

For a unique buffet experience in a different setting, Kota Permai Golf & Country Club has spared no effort in arranging a delightful feast filled with the sights, sounds and tastes of the season.

The buffet features a wide-range of specialty dishes, from tasty appetisers and mains to delectable desserts.

The salad station features a variety of healthy appetisers like 'Kerabu Ulam Raja,' 'Kerabu Taugeh' and 'Rojak Buah' — Picture by Mohd Yusof Mat Isa

For those who prefer to break their fast with something light and healthy, the appetiser station offers tasty Ayam and Daging Sup, Kerabu Ulam Raja, Kerabu Taugeh and Rojak Buah.

There is also the ever-popular chicken and beef satay, Cucur Udang and Murtabak for those who want something more substantial.

The buffet also features numerous “live” cooking stations serving up signature dishes such as Kambing Panggang (roast lamb), Ikan Bakar and roast chicken.

The buffet features a special 'Nasi Ayam' dish with biryani rice. — Picture by Mohd Yusof Mat Isa

Another not-to-be-missed dish is the Nasi Ayam with biryani rice.

There’s also the do-it-yourself noodle station featuring all-time favourites such as Mee Kari and Assam Laksa.

Apart from the signature dishes the buffet also includes a variety of Ramadan must-haves. — Picture by Mohd Yusof Mat Isa

Apart from the signature dishes, the buffet also includes other Ramadan must-haves including chicken and beef rendang, Ayam Masak Merah, Mutton Masala, Udang Sambal Petai, Ikan Masak Lemak Cili Padi, Sotong Paprik, Pajer Nenas, assorted kerabu and many more.

The spread features a variety of local and international desserts to tantalise all tastebuds. — Picture by Mohd Yusof Mat Isa

That’s not all of course! Diners can end their meal an array of sweet treats such as buah kurma, Nyonya and Malay Kuihs, cakes, puddings, ice cream potong, bubur and pengat pisang, ice kacang and sayu gula Melaka.

Available from May 11 until June 1, the buffet is priced at RM98 nett per adult and RM49 nett per child (12 years and below) and senior citizens (55 years and above).

For reservations and bookings, contact 03-5122 3700 or [email protected].