From Japan to KL: Exquisite cheese cookies, cheesecake, soft-serve ice cream from Tokyo Milk Cheese Factory

Exquisite cookies and milk cheesecake from Tokyo Milk Cheese Factory is now available in Pavilion KL. — Pictures courtesy of Tokyo Milk Cheese Factory Malaysia Facebook page

KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 25 — If you love all things Japanese, this popular brand from Tokyo ticks all the right boxes when it comes to your snacking needs.

Set up in 2011, they are famous for their range of cheese flavoured cookies. Think French sea salt and a savoury sweet Camembert cheese with white chocolate, or rosemary scented honey and Gorgonzola cheese combinations. They also have a porcini and Gouda cookie sprinkled with French sea salt to tempt mushroom lovers. Delicious!

Mushroom lovers can try the porcini and cheese cookie.

Opened in mid-December last year, the kiosk is located at the first floor of Pavilion Kuala Lumpur, next to Mercato Supermarket. You can’t miss their iconic cow logo!

Look closely and you will see an unusual tagline, “Your cheek might drop.” That unusual expression in Japanese ほおがおちる is utilised when you taste something so delicious it makes your heart pound!

It’s not only cookies available, you can also score their luscious milk cheesecake — milk mousse and cream cheese made from cheese sourced from France and Hokkaido — with a crepe base.

You get a range of cheese cookies at Tokyo Milk Cheese Factory’s outlet in Pavilion KL.

Or if you need something to counter the blistering heat, grab their soft-serve ice cream, marketed under their Cow Cow Ice brand. There’s cheese soft-serve made with Gouda and Hokkaido cream cheese. A milk soft-serve is also served here, concocted from Hokkaido Jersey milk and cream. Opt for a cone or sundae where you get triple pleasures as the ice cream is served with a slice of milk cheesecake and a piece of salt and camembert cookie.

Order the sundae version that is soft-serve ice cream served with a slice of milk cheesecake and a piece of salt and camembert cookie.

For the Chinese New Year festivities, you can pre-order their seasonal strawberry milk roll. The roll cake has two types of cream: Smooth milk cream and strawberry cream.

For Chinese New Year, you can pre-order their seasonal strawberry milk roll.

The milk cream uses white chocolate and Hokkaido condensed milk while the strawberry cream is made from Amaou strawberries sourced from Fukuoka and their homemade strawberry jam.

They also offer special Chinese New Year boxes, a choice of 30 or 40 pieces of assorted cookies. For the 30-piece box, you can mix and match the flavours. With a purchase of RM268 and above, you are entitled to free angpow packets, depending on availability.

If you’re too busy to pop over to Pavilion Kuala Lumpur (especially with the crazy traffic jams!), they also offer delivery services within the Klang Valley area. Courier services are available for outside areas.

Tokyo Milk Cheese Factory Malaysia

Lot P1.01.00, Level 1 (Near Mercato Supermarket)

Pavilion Kuala Lumpur

Jalan Bukit Bintang, KL

Tel: 012-9889687

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/tokyomilkcheesefactorymy/