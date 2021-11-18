New Myvi launched with 4,303 bookings

The new Myvi has already gotten more than 4,000 bookings. — Picture via Twitter/Perodua

KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 18 — Perodua launched the New Myvi this evening with a total of 4,303 bookings collected from Nov 9 until today, with deliveries made immediately the next day.

The New Myvi, which cost RM50 million to develop, has advanced technology, enhanced intelligent safety features, improved fuel economy, sporty new looks and a new colour.

Perodua president and chief executive officer Datuk Zainal Abidin Ahmad said Perodua is expecting to register 6,000 units monthly, which would enable the compact car company to maintain sales interest in the Myvi moving forward.

“The Myvi has struck all the right cords with Malaysians and has been widely accepted by the people. This new offering is to ensure that our valued customers are getting the best value possible,” he said in a statement today.

The New Myvi variants include the 1.5 litre AV (Advance Variant), 1.5 litre H variant, 1.5 litre X variant and 1.3 litre G with pricing from RM45,700 to RM58,800.

First introduced in May 2005, Perodua has sold some 1.3 million units of the Myvi so far, and of that number, 277,329 units of the third generation Myvi has been sold.

Notable changes to the Myvi include an upgrade to its safety system, which features the Perodua Smart Drive Assist (PSDA) system which was designed with the safety of the driver and pedestrian in mind, the carmaker said.

The PSDA has four features, namely the advanced safety assist, driving assist, parking assist, and head lamp assist.

The full suite of these features can be found in the AV variant, which qualifies it as a car with Autonomous Level 2 technology.

“This is the first time in Malaysian history that a car company is offering a car with Autonomous Level 2 technology priced under RM60,000,” said Zainal.

All variants under the New Myvi will feature a new transmission - the Dual Mode CVT (Continuous Variable Transmission), which is replacing the four-speed transmission.

Zainal said with the improvements, the New Myvi will be able to have a 5 per cent improvement, or an additional 1.0 km for every litre of fuel, as well as 20 per cent improved acceleration. — Bernama