Renault unveils a surprising new ‘hippie’ van

The Renault Hippie Caviar Hotel is likely to attract a lot of attention at the upcoming Dusseldorf Caravan Salon (Germany). — Picture courtesy of Groupe Renault / Direction Design via ETX Studio

PARIS, Aug 18 — Renault is treating itself to a moment of relaxation with an all-new show car, the Hippie Caviar Hotel, which will be unveiled to the public at the Dusseldorf Caravan Salon to be held in Germany from August 27 to September 5, 2021.

The manufacturer decided to play it offbeat in Düsseldorf by presenting an electric version of its Trafic van in “great escape” mode. The idea is to offer a modular and premium solution for relaxing and contemplating nature.

So it is through the Trafic that Renault has come up with this concept with a name as strange as it is attractive: the Hippie Caviar Hotel. The vehicle consists of a cabin in the front and a bedroom in the back.

The colours and materials are a direct reference to the hippie spirit of the ‘60s. Inside, a bench seat that can be transformed into a bed can be left inside or easily moved outside.

The open hatch and its associated draperies create an intimate “lounge” offering an enjoyable view of the nature outside.

The roof deck, complete with a coffee table and two removable backrests, offers another view, with access via a pull-out ladder.

But the Hippie Caviar Hotel experience goes even further, with, for example, the promise of a logistical container delivery (containing a shower, sanitary facilities or even an electric charging station) to the location chosen by the client or even a concierge service with delivery of online orders by drone to the van’s roof or bench.

This is a show car and will therefore never be marketed, even if it offers a glimpse of the future fully electric Trafic. However, Renault intends to offer a range of “VIP” vans with tailor-made services from 2022.

Finally, it should be noted that this new show car also draws its inspiration from the Renault Estafette camper van of the 1970s, an example of which will also be on display in Düsseldorf.

In France, never before have so many converted vans been sold (11,002 units in 2020). Now, almost as many are being sold as real motor homes (13,957 in the same period). In 2021, these trends may even merge for the first time. — ETX Studio