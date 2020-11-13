Watch out for mileage fraud in second-hand BMWs

Approximately one in three BMW Series 7 models sold second-hand could have had their mileage clocked. — Picture from BMW Group via AFP-Relaxnews PARIS, Nov 13 — Winding back a car’s mileage — known as “clocking” — to boost its resale price is a problem that’s as prevalent as ever in the used car market. In fact, over 10 per cent of used cars on sale in certain European countries could potentially be affected. The most frequently clocked models are powerful German cars, particularly BMWs. In fact, approximately one in three Series 7 models sold second-hand could have had their mileage clocked.

The German car manufacturer has the unfortunate privilege of taking the top six spots in the ranking of car models most susceptible to this kind of fraud, according to a study published by the vehicle history website, carVertical. The BMW Series 7 tops the list with 34 per cent of second-hand models on sale potentially clocked, ahead of the X5 (29.5 per cent) and the Series 5 (27.5 per cent). German brands dominate the ranking with Audi and Volkswagen also featuring.

Top 15 most commonly clocked car models:

1. BMW Series 7

2. BMW X5

3. BMW Series 5

4. BMW Series 3

5. BMW X3

6. BMW Series 1

7. Audi A6

8. Volkswagen Touareg

9. Audi A5

10. Mercedes-Benz E-Class

11. Volkswagen Passat

12. Skoda Superb

13. Audi A4

14. Skoda Octavia

15. Volkswagen Transporter

This type of fraud is more prevalent in certain markets, particularly in Central and Eastern Europe, where large numbers of vehicles are imported from Western Europe. In Romania and Latvia, more than one in 10 second-hand cars are potentially affected by mileage fraud.

The study is based on figures from the carVertical database, with over half a million reports analysed over the last 12 months (October 2019 to October 2020). carVertical collected data from different markets all over the world, including: Poland, Romania, Hungary, France, Slovenia, Slovakia, Czech Republic, Latvia, Bulgaria, Ukraine, Serbia, Germany, Croatia, Russia, and the United States of America. — AFP-Relaxnews