Official price of Proton X50 starts from RM79,200

KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 27 — The Proton X50 is officially revealed and this is the carmaker’s second SUV after the Proton X70. After months of anticipation, the pricing of the X50 is finally out and it is priced from RM79,200.

Below is the official pricing for the Proton X50 (On-The-Road without insurance) in Malaysia:

1.5T Standard – RM79,200

1.5T Executive – RM84,800

1.5T Premium – RM93,200

1.5 TGDi Flagship – RM103,300

The listed price is with the SST exemption that’s valid until 31st December 2020.

Proton has also announced a launch package which comes with five-year warranty with unlimited mileage, five-year data package at 1GB/month, five-times free labour service and interest rates from as low as 2.22 per cent per annum. Take note that the five times free labour service is only for the first 30,000 bookings received by the end of this year. Also offered is the Proton insurance program that comes with flood relief allowance and personal accident coverage.

The X50 is based on the Geely Binyue and it is locally assembled at Tanjung Malim, Perak. The new compact SUV comes in two engine options that are jointly developed by Geely and Volvo. The top of the line Flagship gets a 1.5-litre TGDi three-cylinder turbocharged direct fuel injection engine that pushes 177PS (175hp) and 255Nm of torque. It can do 0-100km/h in 7.9 seconds and has a rated fuel consumption of 6.4 litre per 100km.

The lower three spec models — Standard, Executive and Premium get 1.5-litre three-cylinder turbocharged port injection engine that produces 150PS (148hp) and 226Nm of torque. All four models come with a seven-speed DCT that comes with manual mode.

In terms of safety, the highest flagship model gets the full Advanced Driver Assistance System (ADAS) with Level 2 autonomous driving features. This include Autonomous Emergency Braking, Adaptive Cruise Control with Stop & Go support, Blind Spot Information System, Lane Keep Assist, 360 degree camera and also auto parking assistance feature. On top of that, there’s also a remote start feature and you can even switch on the aircon remotely from your smartphone.

The base model gets four airbags, while the Executive variant and above comes with 6 airbags as standard. The X50 has also received the highest five-star rating by Asean NCAP and this is evaluated based on the entry-level variant.

In terms of the interior, all variants get auto climate control with N95 cabin filter. The X50 also gets rear aircon vents as well as dual USB charging ports for rear occupants. For the infotainment system, the higher two variants get a 10.25″ touch-screen display with the latest GKUI, while the lower two spec models get a smaller 8″ touch-screen display. The system also supports the “Hi Proton” voice command feature, however, there’s no support for Apple CarPlay and Android Auto. — SoyaCincau