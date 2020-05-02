GM delays reveal of resurrected Hummer with all-electric power

GM has delayed the reveal date of the GMC EV Hummer. — Picture courtesy of GMC

NEW YORK, May 2 — The reveal of the new GMC-branded, all-electric Hummer, which was originally scheduled for May 20, has been delayed indefinitely.

Back in January, GM told the world that Hummer would be making a comeback and, this time, it would be GMC-branded and all electric.

While we got our first look of the model back in February during a Super Bowl 54 commercial, the official reveal was scheduled to take place on May 20. On Wednesday, the company announced that this event is being delayed due to the COVID-19 outbreak.

While the new date has not yet been announced, the company published a new teaser video of the upcoming model to curb a bit of their fans’ impatience.

So far, the company revealed that the EV Hummer will be able to generate 1,000 horsepower, generate up to 11,500 lb-ft of torque and accelerate from a standstill to 60mph in about 3 seconds.

Though we don’t know yet whether the vehicle will be unveiled in a few weeks or months, GMC has “invite[d] all to stay tuned for more stories on this super truck’s incredible capability leading up to its official debut.” — AFP-Relaxnews