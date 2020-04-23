2020 Pebble Beach Concours d’Elegance is the latest car show cancelled due to Covid-19

An exhibit from the 2018 Pebble Beach Concours d’Elegance, the Alfa Romeo 8C 2900B Touring Berlinetta de 1937. — Picture courtesy of Pebble Beach Concours d’Elegance via AFP-Relaxnews

LOS ANGELES, April 23 — The organisers of the annual Pebble Beach Concours d’Elegance have announced that this year’s rendition of the show has been cancelled because of the coronavirus outbreak.

This week, yet another car show was officially cancelled due to the outbreak of Covid-19: the 2020 Pebble Beach Concours d’Elegance. This year would have been the 70th anniversary of the show, but alas, this milestone will be celebrated in 2021.

The show was originally scheduled for August 16 and has been a crowd favorite event taking place during the yearly Monterey Car Week in California; it’s likely the other festivities scheduled for the week will also be rescheduled in due time. The next Pebble Beach Concours d’Elegance has already been rescheduled for August 15, 2021.

According to the show organisers, the 2021 version of the show will be what was expected of this year’s iteration which would have included “display of past Best of Show winners along the edge of Stillwater Cove, and special classes focusing on Pininfarina coachwork, Porsche 917, Talbot-Lago Grand Sport, Miller racing, Iso, Early Electrics and the Carrera Panamericana.”

This cancellation joins a series of other international automotive events that have been either postponed or completely called off like the Paris Motor Show, Detroit Auto Show, and the Goodwood Festival of Speed. The New York Auto Show, which was originally supposed to take place this month, was delayed until August; whether the show will actually go on is yet to be determined. — AFP-Relaxnews