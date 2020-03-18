Legendary Mercedes 190 E Evo celebrates 30th anniversary (VIDEO)

The Mercedes-Benz 190 E 2.5-16 Evolution II along with the 190 E 2.5-16 Evolution and 190 E 2.3-16. — Picture courtesy of Daimler via AFP

STUTTGART, March 18 — On the occasion of the Geneva Motor Show in March 1990, Mercedes-Benz unveiled its spectacular 190 E Evo II, which was directly derived from the model that raced in the German touring car championship, the much-celebrated Deutsche Tourenwagen Masters (DTM).

As the name suggests, the “Evolution II” was the successor to the Mercedes-Benz 190 E 2.5-16 Evolution. Produced in a little over 500 copies, under the hood it was equipped with the brand's top-of-the line 4-cylinder 235 hp engine.

It also sported an imposing rear spoiler that considerably boosted down-force and road-holding, which was its most significant distinguishing feature with regard to its predecessors. Both the spoiler and the model's 17-inch alloy wheels were directly inheirted from the DTM racer.

The limited-edition, street-legal version of the famous racing car still remains the most famous version of the Mercedes-Benz 190 E, which first launched in 1984. — AFP-Relaxnews