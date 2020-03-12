Hyundai teases next-gen Elantra, debuting new 'Parametric Dynamics' design philosophy (VIDEO)

Exterior of Hyundai's upcoming 2021 Elantra. — Picture courtesy of Hyundai via AFP

SEOUL, March 12 — Ahead of its world premiere next week, Hyundai has previewed the seventh-generation Elantra compact sedan with a pair of design sketches and a shadowy, 45-second clip of the model.

Hyundai has announced that the next-generation Elantra will be making its world premiere at a debut event in Hollywood next week.

Currently, the compact sedan is the brand's best-selling car; it's been around for 30 years as of 2020, and for the 2021 model year, the car will be debuting the company's new “Parametric Dynamics” design theme. The most representative elements of this philosophy found on the model's body are the “three lines [that] meet at one point.”

This iteration of the Elantra has been built on a new platform that gives it longer, lower, wider and overall sportier proportions.

The interior is described by the company as an “Immersive Cocoon” which has been designed to enhance the driver experience and keep owners connected with the digital world.

The 2021 Hyundai Elantra will debut in West Hollywood on March 17. — AFP-Relaxnews