New York Auto Show delayed five months due to Covid-19

KIA vehicles of different colours are shown at the 2015 New York International Auto Show in New York City April 2, 2015. — Reuters pic

NEW YORK, March 11 — In response to the coronavirus outbreak, the New York International Auto Show has been postponed from April 10 through April 19 to August 28 through September 6.

Yesterday, the owners and organizers of the New York International Auto Show, the Greater New York Automobile Dealers Association, announced that the conference is being delayed until the end of August due to coronavirus concerns.

Unlike the Geneva Motor Show which was completely cancelled for the same reason, the event organizers state that “With more than US$330 million (RM1.3 billion) in economic benefit attributed to the annual New York International Auto Show, this event has a huge impact on the local and state economies including the thousands of workers who build the Show each year as well as the hospitality and related services industries that depend on it;” therefore, the show must go on.

The Geneva Motor Show, which was supposed to kick off last week, was cancelled just a few days before its debut. The next major automobile conference coming up is the Detroit International Auto Show in June; though the event is still a few months out, it’s possible that it could face the same fate. As of now, it’s difficult to predict whether the Tokyo Auto Show and Paris Motor Show will be affected by the outbreak, as well, considering that they’re not scheduled to take place until October.

Whereas the New York Auto Show was initially scheduled to run from April 10 to 19, it will now be held from August 8 to September 6. — AFP-Relaxnews