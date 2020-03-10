Porsche Taycan customers can now explore the vehicle in VR before they buy

Porsche has launched the Taycan VR Experience at Porsche Centres worldwide. — Picture courtesy of Porsche via AFP-Relaxnews

STUTTGART, March 10 — Porsche has created something that it calls the Taycan VR Experience, an opportunity for customers to digitally explore the EV even if it’s not yet available for purchase in their market.

Before the model even goes on sale in all markets, Porsche has launched a virtual reality experience designed to bring potential Taycan customers up close and personal with the brand’s very first EV.

The Taycan VR Experience allows customers to “view the new Porsche up close and even under the bodywork using virtual reality goggles.” According to the company, the digital iteration of the model is nearly identical to the real deal.

#Taycan VR Experience: using virtual reality, customers have the opportunity to digitally explore the first fully electric #Porsche. The details: https://t.co/ALjzjJctQT pic.twitter.com/vwo8vyJ9lE — Porsche Newsroom (@PorscheNewsroom) March 9, 2020

In addition to exploring the vehicle inside and out, users can see how air moves over the Taycan’s aerodynamic design by superimposing and controlling virtual airflow over the exterior.

The experience is available to users in over 100 Porsche Centres around the world, even in the markets where the model has not yet launched. Thus far, both English and German is supported by the experience with Chinese and French coming at a later date.

Porsche has plans to offer virtual car configuration in the future, a tool that is currently in the works and is expected to roll out to Porsche Centres over the next few months. — AFP-Relaxnews