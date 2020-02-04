Restyled Renault Megane range includes plug-in hybrid

The new Renault Megane range will be presented at the Geneva Motor Show, which runs from March 5 to 15, 2020. — Picture courtesy of Jeff Ludes Prodigious Renault

NEW YORK, Feb 4 — With a month left to run before the launch of the Geneva Motor Show, Renault has unveiled its updated Mégane range, with changes to existing models and a new plug-in hybrid (PHEV).

The new Méganes will be available in the summer of 2020.

The French automaker has announced discreetly restyled versions of its Mégane (Sedan, Estate, and RS and RS Trophy).

There are not many changes on the outside of the new vehicles, apart from the new LED Pure Vision headlamps, which offer better night vision.

Inside, Renault is providing an improved driver experience with a 10.2-inch dashboard screen and 9.3-inch multimedia tablet to take advantage of the Easy Link infotainment system.

Hot on the heels of the Captur, it is the Mégane’s turn to benefit form a new “E-Tech Plug-in” rechargeable hybrid motorization composed of a 1.6-L, four-cylinder gasoline engine and two electric motors for a total power of 160 hp.

On its own, the battery can cope with 60 kilometres of all-electric city driving. The new motorization will initially be available on the Mégane Estate with a hatchback to be launched later on.

Fans of sports performance will appreciate the 300 hp provided by the direct injection 1.8 litre turbocharged engine that now features on both the RS and RS Trophy models.

The automaker has also announced new driver assistance features including a Highway & Traffic Jam Companion, which is a level-2 semi-autonomous system.

Finally, let’s not forget that some seven million Renault Méganes have been sold around the world since the model launched in 1995.

The new Renault Mégane will be presented to the public at the Geneva Motor Show this March.