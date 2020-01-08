Perodua launches 2020 Bezza, expects to sell 4,000 units per month

Perodua launched the latest version of 2020 Bezza in Kuala Lumpur today, January 8, 2019. — Bernama pic

KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 8 — Perodua launched the latest version of 2020 Bezza today, with 4,000 units expected to be sold monthly on average.

By the end of January, 5,600 units are expected to be delivered to buyers.

Perodua president and chief executive officer, Datuk Zainal Abidin Ahmad said the second batch of Bezza is equipped with various improvements centred around the ideas of smart design, smart drive and smart safety.

“We are confident the bolder and smarter 2020 Perodua Bezza will continue to carry the torch,” he said in a statement in conjunction with the official launch of the Bezza facelift.

The original Bezza was Perodua’s first sedan and Malaysia’s first energy-efficient vehicle (EEV) when it was introduced back in 2016, he said.

To date, 184,000 units have been sold.

“After about two or three years, we feel it’s about time for us to refresh. Major things we did was the design as we said earlier, to look more stable, more solid,” he told reporters after the launching.

Zainal said first delivery of the 2020 Perodua Bezza will be made tomorrow.

In total, Perodua has secured 10,000 bookings, with about 2,000 new bookings received since Jan 3, while another 8,000 units (old Bezza) which were booked last year, will also be receiving the new facelift 2020 Perodua Bezza.

“To our customers, rest assured we will try to deliver within a month or so,” he added.

Zainal said Bezza’s sales are expected to spike after a few months of the launching.

The 2020 Perodua Bezza facelift is offered in four variants: 1.0-litre G manual (RM34,580), 1.0-litre G auto (RM36,580), 1.3-litre X auto (RM43,980) and 1.3-litre AV auto (RM49,980) (on-the-road before insurance in Peninsular Malaysia).

The 2020 Perodua Bezza was bolder than its predecessor with sharp LED headlamps and two-tone side skirts, both of which are standard across the range.

Two new body colours to the Bezza — Garnet Red (exclusive to 1.3-litre variants) and Granite Grey, joined the four existing hues on offer, namely ivory white, glittering silver, ocean blue and sugar brown.

The 2020 Perodua Bezza also comes with a five-year/150,000 km warranty.

The top AV variant gets Perodua’s Advanced Safety Assist 2.0 (ASA 2.0) suite of driver assistance safety systems, making it the most affordable sedan in Malaysia with such a feature.

ASA 2.0 comprises Pedestrian Detection (up to 50 km/h), Pre-Collision Warning (up to 100 km/h), Pre-Collision Braking (up to 80 km/h), Front Departure Alert and Pedal Misoperation Control, all of which work together to mitigate collisions. — Bernama