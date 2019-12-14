Proton X70 sale hits 200 units in first few days of Shopee’s 12.12 birthday sale

File photo of Prime Minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad and Tun Dr Siti Hasmah Mohd Ali at the launch of the Proton SUV X70 at the Kuala Lumpur Convention Centre. — Picture by Bernama KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 14 — Proton has received over 200 bookings for its award-winning sport utility vehicle (SUV), Proton X70 in the first few days of Shopee’s 12.12 Birthday Sale, pointing towards the enduring popularity of its premium C-segment SUV.

It also showed the acceptance of online customers to booking cars via the Internet.

As a special incentive, customers using Shopee e-commerce platform are able to place a booking for just RM99 instead of the usual RM1,000 booking fee and the first 50 Proton X70 customers who successfully register their vehicle before year-end will also receive RM2,000 of Shopee vouchers, it said in a statement today.

They would also enjoy additional ongoing promotions for the month by Proton.

“As consumer purchase patterns change, Proton has been taking steps to ensure it keeps up with these changes to remain relevant. The retail market, for instance, has transformed in just a few short years as customers prefer to shop for goods online rather than visit a physical shop.

“The partnership with Shopee is one of the steps Proton is taking to explore new avenues to connect with its customers,” said Proton.

Its chief executive officer Dr Li Chunrong said Proton has to keep up with these changes to remain relevant and while pursuing its strategy to increase customer touchpoints via the growth of 3S/4S outlets, the company must also utilise technology to drive mobility for the business.

“Our campaign with Shopee is a good example as it offers ease and convenience for consumers but also puts them in contact with our network of outlets for after-sales services,” he added. — Bernama