Audi reveals second all-electric car at LA Auto Show (VIDEO)

Audi has announced the E-Tron Sportback. — Picture courtesy of Audi via AFP

LOS ANGELES, Nov 21 — Audi has taken the wraps off the follow-up of the E-Tron SUV: The E-Tron Sportback.

Earlier this year, Audi’s very first all-electric car — the E-Tron SUV — was made available for purchase; on Tuesday, just a few months after that release, Audi announced that a smaller rendition of the model will be available for order this month: The E-Tron Sportback.

This SUV coupe is the second member of the company’s production EV line and is using the same powertrain at its predecessor. The motor can deliver just over 400hp of power, and the car can reportedly travel up to 277 miles on a single charge — the larger, heavier E-Tron SUV can travel up to about 204 miles.

Both EVs have been launched to support the company’s sustainability strategy; one of its middle-term goals is to “offer the strongest range of electric models amongst premium competitors”. This vision parallels that of Audi’s parent company Volkswagen, which is likewise saturating its VW electric lineup with production ID models.

For the most part, the E-Tron Sportback is simply a more coupe-like rendition of the standard model. The front end has headlights and a grille that match the SUV. Apart from the hatch-style rear of the E-Tron, the backend of the two models are essentially identical.

Moreover, the digitised cabins share most components including the various OLED displays and infotainment systems.

The Audi E-Tron Sportback will be available for order in the US later this month starting at about US$79,000 (RM329,075). It will hit the European market next spring. — AFP-Relaxnews