Tokyo Motor Show 2019: The electric models set to debut (VIDEO)

Nissan is set to debut a new concept this year based on the IMx introduced during the 2017 Tokyo Motor Show pictured here. — AFP pic

TOKYO, Sept 19 — Even though the Tokyo Motor Show is still over a month away, based on the models already reported to debut there, electrification is going to be a prominent theme throughout the event.

In the wake of the Frankfurt Motor Show, manufacturers are gearing up for the next major automotive event, scheduled to kick off on October 24: the Tokyo Motor Show. Already, a handful of Japanese car companies have been reported to debut new models at the show — and all of them have electric powertrains.

Mitsubishi

Yesterday, Mitsubishi published a teaser image of a “downsized, lower-weight PHEV” SUV concept with an electric 4WD system that will make its debut at the show next month.

Mitsubishi Motors will debut a new, small electrified SUV concept car at the Tokyo Motor Show next month with a downsized, lower-weight PHEV drivetrain and an electric 4WD system. Here’s a teaser pic to whet your appetite – please come back on October 24 for full details. pic.twitter.com/4zJZjRIidh — Mitsubishi Motors UK (@MitsubishiUK) September 18, 2019

Mazda

Mazda will be using the Tokyo Motor Show to debut the brand’s first ever fully electric production vehicle, which is expected to hit the market in 2020. The news was confirmed by a Mazda spokesperson this week but who shared nothing more about the vehicle’s specs.

Nissan

Earlier this month, it was reported by Automotive News that Nissan showed dealers in the US an upcoming electric compact crossover inspired by the IMx concept. The model will allegedly launch in the US in 2021.

Lexus

Like Mitsubishi, Lexus will also be bringing an EV concept to show off in Tokyo next month. According to company VP Koji Sato who spoke with AutoCar in August, the model draws design inspiration from the LF-SA concept introduced back in 2015.

All models will be unveiled at the 2019 Tokyo Motor Show (if not before) which runs from October 24 to November 4. — AFP-Relaxnews