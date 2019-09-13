New Proton 3S centre opens in Kuantan

To date, Proton has 102 outlets with 3S & 4S status in operation nationwide. — Picture courtesy of PROTON

KUALA LUMPUR, Sept 13 — Pesat Auto CTM Sdn Bhd officially opened its new Proton 3S centre in Kuantan today, the third dealer outlet in the Pahang state capital that carries the car maker’s new corporate identity.

In a statement today, Proton said the outlet, which involved an investment of RM2.3 million, consisted six bays, four hoists and a built-up area of 750 square metres.

Pesat Auto CTM director Tee Keh Hock said the company was confident that this outlet, located along the town’s main road, would boost sales by about 30 per cent while service throughput might increase by 40 per cent.

“In order to keep customers connected to us and be with us for the long term, it is necessary for us to continue to evolve to serve them efficiently. A one-stop centre is a platform that will allow us to fulfil our customers’ requests and, at the same time, to expand our customer base,” he said.

To date, Proton has 102 outlets with 3S & 4S status in operation nationwide. — Bernama