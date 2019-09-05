Smart’s redesigned EQ fortwo and EQ forfour to get premiere in Frankfurt

The 2020 smart fortwo coupe. — Handout via AFP

FRANKFURT, Sept 5 — Smart’s updated EQ fortwo and EQ forfour will be shown for the first time at the Frankfurt Motor Show, set to be held September 12-22. The entire line-up will now only be available in electric models.

Smart’s EQ fortwo, EQ fortwo cabrio and EQ forfour have undergone a slight redesign. The front exterior has a more aggressive look, with an imposing front grille, air intakes on either side and new LED headlights.

Inside the car, the electric engine of all of these models can reach a maximum power output of 60 kW, giving it a maximum speed of 130km/h and an autonomy of about 150km, depending on the model.

It’s clear that small city cars are progressively going electric. After the first electric smart models launched at the end of 2017, the new Mini Cooper SE is this fall’s big debut, and the first electric Fiat 500 is expected for 2020.

Other manufacturers have also announced their plans to head in the all-electric direction. Volvo, DS, and even Porsche, are outlining their initiatives for launches likely to take place sooner rather than later.

The 68th Frankfurt Motor Show runs September 12-22, 2019. — AFP-Relaxnews