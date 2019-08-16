Proton launches Merdeka edition of X70

The Proton X70 Merdeka Edition has a limited release of 62 units to mark Malaysia’s 62 years of independence. — Picture via Facebook/ProtonMalaysia

KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 16 — Proton has launched its limited production Proton X70 Merdeka Edition (ME) SUV, in conjunction with Malaysia’s 62nd independence day celebration.

Priced at RM126,100, only 62 units of the Proton X70 ME are available. The premium variant SUV comes in two different colours, namely Snow White and Flame Red.

“Proton aims to sell the units during the Merdeka month, something the company is confident of doing judging by the current demand for the Proton X70,” it said in a statement today.

Mechanically, the Proton X70 ME’s specifications are identical to the regular premium variant of the Proton X70, the only differences being the exterior styling package and some additional interior trim.

“Door visors have also been added all-around, together with a rear bumper scuff plate and a customised Merdeka Edition emblem mounted on the tailgate,” said Proton.

The SUV also comes equipped with a specially numbered Merdeka Edition emblem, making each vehicle unique, it added. — Bernama