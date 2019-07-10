Hyundai hires ex-BMW designer to head design innovation group

Hyundai has appointed Suh Ju-ho, 48, as vice president and head of Hyundai Design Innovation Group. — Reuters pic

SEOUL, July 10 — Hyundai Motor Co today said it has appointed a former BMW designer as head of its design innovation group as it seeks solutions for future mobility technologies, reported Yonhap News Agency.

Hyundai has appointed Suh Ju-ho, 48, as vice president and head of Hyundai Design Innovation Group, as it expects his experience in designing high-performance electric vehicles will push the company’s EV lineup to the next level, the company said in a statement.

“Suh will greatly enhance our ability to spread our design philosophy to the next generation of vehicles. His vast experience will advance Hyundai’s long design tradition to meet the rapidly changing needs of our customers in this dynamic new era,” Lee Sang-yup, senior vice president and head of Hyundai Design Centre, said in the statement.

He studied Industrial Design at Pratt Institute in New York, where he obtained his Bachelor’s and Master’s degrees. He has worked in the design field at global carmakers such as BMW and General Motors Co in the past two decades, the statement said. — Bernama