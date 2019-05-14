Citroen's autonomous, electric extended mobility concept to premiere at Viva Technology in Paris

The public can catch a glimpse of the Citroen 19_19 Concept at the Viva Technology event in Paris. — Picture courtesy of Citroen

PARIS, May 14 — Citroën is due to present its 19_19 Concept in a world premiere at the Viva Technology event, held May 16-18, 2019, in Paris.

While marking the brand’s 100th anniversary, the concept also expresses Citroën’s vision of extended mobility to escape the city, prioritizing comfort, electric power and autonomous driving functions.

The Citroën 19_19 Concept represents the brand’s future vision of ultra-comfort and extended mobility.

While the concept’s name nods to Citroën’s 100th anniversary (1919-2019), this car is decidedly focused on the future with its all-electric drivetrain, autonomous driving technologies and proactive personal assistant.

This fully electric vehicle has a 340kW motor (equivalent to 462 horsepower), promising 0-100km/h acceleration in five seconds and a top speed of 200km/h.

Citroën also announces a range of 800km. The autonomous driving functions are particularly focused on taking over during phases such as motorway driving and traffic jams.

Visually, the 19_19 Concept mainly stands out with its gigantic wheels, measuring 91cm in diametre, developed in collaboration with Goodyear, and its LIDAR laser-detection measurement systems, clearly visible on the roof.

On the inside, the absence of screen is striking. Instead, driver and vehicle information is projected onto the windshield in the driver’s field of vision. Everything relating to onboard infotainment is visible on a transparent strip just below the dashboard.

The cabin has also been designed for optimal comfort, echoing a home living room, featuring different types of seats.

While the driver’s seat has a raw, protective structure, the front passenger has a veritable chaise longue and there’s a couch-style rear seat.

This concept car complements the Ami One, unveiled in Mach 2019 at the Geneva Motor Show, which focuses on the brand’s vision of all-electric mobility in urban environments.

Viva Technology takes place May 16-18, 2019, at Paris Expo Porte de Versailles. — AFP-Relaxnews