WASHINGTON, May 6 —A man who worked as a contractor for the Federal Aviation Administration ‌in New Hampshire has been arrested and charged with making a threat against Donald Trump after the White House received an email the suspect apparently sent about planning to “neutralise/kill” the president, according to court documents.

Dean DelleChiaie of Nashua, New Hampshire, was arrested on Monday on a charge of interstate communication of a threat, the documents showed.

The FAA suspended DelleChiaie from his job involving mechanical engineering after the agency discovered he had used his work computer to make searches involving assassination attempts, the Secret Service ‌said in a court filing.

The FAA declined to comment. A ⁠lawyer for DelleChiaie did not immediately respond ⁠to a request for comment.

In an affidavit, ⁠the Secret Service said the ⁠White House received the ⁠email on April 21 that appeared to come from DelleChiaie.

The Secret Service said that the searches on his work computer included: “How to get ⁠a gun into a federal facility” as well as “percentage of the population that wants the President dead” and the phrase “I am going to kill Donald John Trump.”

The suspect also searched for the location of Vice President JD Vance’s home and the names and ages of his ⁠children, and the location of Pentagon chief Pete Hegseth’s home and the names and ages of his children, it said.

DelleChiaie told authorities ⁠that he was motivated to conduct the searches because he was upset ⁠with the ⁠Trump administration on multiple subjects including the presidential election, presidential pardons and the “Epstein files” relating to the late financier and convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein, the affidavit stated.

Trump ‌has been the target of three assassination attempts since 2024, most recently at a press gala in Washington last month. — Reuters