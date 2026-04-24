BANGKOK, April 24 — Thailand’s Supreme ‌Court on Friday accepted ​a petition that accuses 44 current ‌and former opposition lawmakers of ​ethics violations over their attempt in 2021 to amend a ​law that protects the monarchy from criticism, Thai media reported.

The 44 include current ‌and former members ⁠of the ⁠progressive People’s Party ⁠and its disbanded ⁠predecessor ⁠Move Forward who are accused of ethics violations ⁠and will face trial.

Hundreds of people have been prosecuted in recent years under Thailand’s strict ⁠lese-majeste law.

Three Thai media outlets reported the court ⁠accepting the case. The court has ⁠yet ⁠to issue a ​statement. — Reuters