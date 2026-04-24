BANGKOK, April 24 — Thailand’s Supreme Court on Friday accepted a petition that accuses 44 current and former opposition lawmakers of ethics violations over their attempt in 2021 to amend a law that protects the monarchy from criticism, Thai media reported.
The 44 include current and former members of the progressive People’s Party and its disbanded predecessor Move Forward who are accused of ethics violations and will face trial.
Hundreds of people have been prosecuted in recent years under Thailand’s strict lese-majeste law.
Three Thai media outlets reported the court accepting the case. The court has yet to issue a statement. — Reuters