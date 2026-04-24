KUALA LUMPUR, April 24 — The decision on Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Dr Ahmad Zahid Hamidi’s application to be discharged and acquitted of 47 charges of criminal breach of trust, corruption and money laundering involving Yayasan Akalbudi funds will be delivered on May 14.

High Court Judge Nurulhuda Nur’aini Mohamad Nor fixed the date after counsel Datuk Hamidi Mohd Noh, representing Ahmad Zahid, informed the court that the defence had applied to vacate today’s decision date pending the Court of Appeal’s ruling on May 7.

“The court sets May 14 for the decision, subject to the outcome of the Court of Appeal on May 7,” she said.

Earlier, Hamidi said that on April 20, the defence had filed a letter seeking to vacate today’s decision date pending the appellate court’s ruling.

He added that Ahmad Zahid was exempted from attending today’s proceedings. — Bernama