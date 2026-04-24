SHAH ALAM, April 24 — The Selangor state government will adopt the Education Ministry's Year One pupil admission policy starting at age six for the 2027 school session, including primary schools handled by the Selangor Islamic Religious Department (JAIS).

Selangor Menteri Besar Datuk Seri Amirudin Shari informed the state assembly today that plans are in place to hire more teachers and upgrade school facilities to meet the influx of Year One students.

He said the preparations include proposals to track and optimise classroom use, allowing up to 45 pupils per class.

“Secondly, coordinating student data to pinpoint densely populated areas alongside the Selangor State Education Department. And thirdly, identifying the need for more teachers,” he said during today's Selangor State Assembly sitting.

Amirudin responded to an oral question from Noor Najhan Mohamad Salleh (PN-Sementa) on JAIS teacher and facility preparations for the 2027 six-year-old Year One intake under Education Ministry guidelines.

Meanwhile, Amirudin said other proposals include switching to three school sessions from two, where suitable, and adding infrastructure such as extra classrooms to cope with the rise in student numbers.

“We expect nearly 80,000 Year One applications for the 2027 school session and a shortfall of 880 teachers.

“Now, one of our main strategies is hiring more teachers to fill the gap, depending on the state's capacity and position,” he said.

Meanwhile, he said all JAIS school buildings are safe and suitable, with the state government ready to fund repairs if schools or the JAIS Education Division request it.

On January 20, Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim announced at the National Education Blueprint (RPN) 2026-2035 launch that starting next year, six-year-olds can enter Year One, optional and up to parents. — Bernama